DA Davidson Raises DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $162.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.13.

DoorDash stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.21. 74,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,472. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.40. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

