D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen Sells 470 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 143,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

