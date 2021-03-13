D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen Sells 470 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $85.00.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 143,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.