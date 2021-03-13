D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 698 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 969,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 910,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 867,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,129,000 after acquiring an additional 590,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

