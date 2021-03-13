D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 34,360 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,360 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 46.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 288.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

