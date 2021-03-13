D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 270 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,249,000 after acquiring an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $3,222,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $97,873,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $141.21 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

