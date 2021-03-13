D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter.

VFQY stock opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average of $95.48.

