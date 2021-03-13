D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 995 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 798,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 676,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,631,000 after purchasing an additional 246,214 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $252.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $254.16.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

RE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.73.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

