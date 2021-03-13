D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $333,000 Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,616 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,614,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,688,000 after buying an additional 68,535 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 562,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,417,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EME. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EME opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

