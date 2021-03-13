D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $209,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Marriott International stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 283.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

