D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $567,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 100,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 95,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 33,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $216.97 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

