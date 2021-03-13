D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $527,000 Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 60.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 28.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

DY stock opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $93.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.