D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $191,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Photronics by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Photronics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $761.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $131,365.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,241.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $36,087.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,531.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $813,147. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

