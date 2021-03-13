D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $272.09 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $326.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total value of $290,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,214 shares of company stock worth $56,859,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

