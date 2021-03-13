D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,672 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 514,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.85.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 5,892 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $601,337.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,844.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $699,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,291 shares of company stock worth $5,656,772 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.