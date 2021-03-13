D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWAV. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $282,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,950,698.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,166,820 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average is $95.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

