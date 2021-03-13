D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 461 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Atlassian by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $225.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.69, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.96. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

