D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 263 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $46.84.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

