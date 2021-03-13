CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.03-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $106-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.09 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.64 EPS.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $145.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.17 and a 200-day moving average of $128.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.58 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities cut shares of CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.07.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

