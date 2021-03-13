CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.03)-$0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $106-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBR. DA Davidson raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.07.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $145.27 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2,075.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.25.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

