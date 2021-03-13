CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.03)-$0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $106-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.64 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBR. DA Davidson raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.07.
Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $145.27 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2,075.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.25.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.