CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

NYSE CVS opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

