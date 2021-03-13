cVault.finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.12 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $5,299.68 or 0.08720938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $53.00 million and $1.12 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00450810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00061887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00081344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.39 or 0.00518990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012020 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.