Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,803 shares of company stock valued at $953,354. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

