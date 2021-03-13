CurAegis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRGS) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 243.2% from the February 11th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRGS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 50,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,757. CurAegis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About CurAegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety and wellness. It focuses on the commercialization of the myCadian system, a wellness and safety system that enables the user to anticipate and avert undesired or disastrous situations caused by the degradation of alertness; and Z-Coach, a proprietary sleep training and education solution to correct sleep issues and enhance overall wellness for industry professionals and corporate workers.

