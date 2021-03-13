Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 713.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,602 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $936,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Cummins by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 90,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,822 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.24.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $273.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $274.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

