Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 6,250 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 47.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,963. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.61. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

