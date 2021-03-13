Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,686,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 141,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 104,351 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,199,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 51,982 shares during the period.

DVY traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $114.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

