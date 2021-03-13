Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $32,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 535 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 735.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.39. 46,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

