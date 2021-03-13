Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,191. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $275.22 and a one year high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

