CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTRRF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRRF remained flat at $$12.14 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.