Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Crystal Valley Financial stock remained flat at $$58.01 on Friday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74.

Get Crystal Valley Financial alerts:

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, home, personal, mortgage, construction, and home equity loans; and commercial loans and lines, term loans, lines of credit, agricultural loans, commercial real estate, letters of credit, and small business administration loans.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.