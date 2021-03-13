CryptoTask (CTASK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $385,743.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $385,743.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded up 75.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00459398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00062075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051629 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00084341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.92 or 0.00512020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012196 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,465,387 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

