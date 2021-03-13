Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to announce $46.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $48.53 million. Cryoport reported sales of $9.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 379.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $202.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.60 million to $209.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $251.23 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,939,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.37. 319,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,755. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 1.23.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

