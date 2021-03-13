Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 758,158 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $291,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,860 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $158.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.65. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

