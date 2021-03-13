Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) EVP Kenneth Jay Simon Sells 6,000 Shares

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $158.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.65. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $118,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 97.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

