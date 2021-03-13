Critical Comparison: Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) versus 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acutus Medical and 3M, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 2 3 0 2.60 3M 2 7 4 0 2.15

Acutus Medical currently has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 95.62%. 3M has a consensus target price of $178.92, suggesting a potential downside of 3.06%. Given Acutus Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than 3M.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -1,410.17% N/A -74.36% 3M 15.65% 44.77% 10.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acutus Medical and 3M’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $2.84 million 167.08 -$97.04 million N/A N/A 3M $32.14 billion 3.33 $4.57 billion $9.10 20.28

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of 3M shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

3M beats Acutus Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding. The company also provides diagnostic and monitoring devices, such as AcQMap 3D Imaging and Mapping Catheter that is used for mapping during the electrophysiology procedures; conventional diagnostic catheters, including multi-polar, steerable, and loop catheters that are used during the mapping and ablation procedures; and reprocessed diagnostic catheters, such as diagnostic, multipole, fixed, steerable, and advanced mapping and imaging catheters. In addition, the company provides access devices, which include AcQRef Introducer that provides stable electrical reference and vascular access; AcQGuide MAX Steerable Introducer, which provides a stable platform for catheter passage and precision placement; and Transseptal Access Products. Further, it offers therapeutic devices, such as AcQBlate FORCE Ablation Catheters, AlCath Ablation Catheters, MedFact Robotic Navigation Enabled Ablation Catheters, Qubic Force, Qubic RF Generator and Pulse Stimulator, and Qiona Pump. The company also provides various software mapping modes comprises single position, supermap, contact mapping, and stereotaxis integration. Acutus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets. The Transportation and Electronics provides electronics, such as display materials and systems, electronic materials solutions; automotive and aerospace, and commercial solutions; advanced materials; and transportation safety products to transportation and electronic original equipment manufacturer customers. The Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, drug delivery systems, and food safety products to healthcare industry. The Consumer segment provides home improvement, home care, and consumer health care products, as well as stationery and office supplies to various consumers. This segment is also involved in the retail auto care business. It offers its products through various e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers, as well as directly to users. 3M Company has a strategic collaboration with Merry Maids in residential cleaning sector. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.