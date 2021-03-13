Critical Analysis: Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ)

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Valaris and Pacific Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris currently has a consensus target price of $0.06, indicating a potential downside of 30.80%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Pacific Drilling.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Drilling has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Pacific Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -304.39% -18.72% -8.32% Pacific Drilling -164.67% -23.08% -9.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Pacific Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01 Pacific Drilling $319.72 million 0.00 -$525.16 million N/A N/A

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Drilling.

Summary

Valaris beats Pacific Drilling on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. Pacific Drilling S.A. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On October 30, 2020, Pacific Drilling S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

