Cristina F. Mcquistion Sells 7,000 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,716,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,875,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,177,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $22,678,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

