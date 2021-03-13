Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given New $1.40 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $0.90 to $1.40 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CWEGF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Crew Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.01.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

