Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

CEQP opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 262,218 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

