Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $946,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

NYSE:MSI opened at $177.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $184.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

