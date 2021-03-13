Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

BATS INDA opened at $43.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77.

