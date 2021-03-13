Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after buying an additional 947,833 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 213.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 513,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 30.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,412,000 after purchasing an additional 370,700 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $30,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $150.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

