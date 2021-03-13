Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,761,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $19,987,875.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,084 shares of company stock valued at $65,804,025. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTON. UBS Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

PTON opened at $111.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,593.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.36. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

