Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.59. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.63 and a 200 day moving average of $327.34. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

