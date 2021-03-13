Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Calavo Growers by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 526,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Calavo Growers by 95.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $81.05 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVGW. DA Davidson began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

