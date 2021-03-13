Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $305,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD opened at $751.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $802.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $715.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,305,660.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,713 shares in the company, valued at $37,801,578.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,851 shares of company stock worth $165,999,751 over the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.60.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.