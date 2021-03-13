Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after acquiring an additional 168,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after acquiring an additional 153,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fox Factory by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,386,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,079,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $136.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

