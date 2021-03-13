Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,462. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $99.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

