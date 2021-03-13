Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $31,601,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after buying an additional 436,562 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,595.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after acquiring an additional 361,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKS. Citigroup raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

