Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,859. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

